LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has said that 82 per cent immunisation coverage and eradication of tetanus in pregnant women was a record which has been certified by the international partners including Unicef and WHO.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of hepatitis-B vaccine birth dose for infants at a local hotel on Monday, he appreciated health managers for improving routine immunization coverage, introduction of Rota virus vaccine, epidemic control and promotion of breastfeeding.

Primary & Secondary Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Specialized Health Special Secretary Dr Sajid Chauhan, Punjab Hepatitis Control Program Director Dr Zahida Sarwar, Unicef representative Dr Mushtaq Rana, medical superintendents of government hospitals, district officers (Prevention), officers of Mother & Child Health and representatives of international development partners were also present.

Dr Zahida Sarwar informed that under the programme, 500,000 doses of hepatitis-B vaccine for birth dose have been procured which was sufficient for one year. However, she added, if needed more vaccine would be procured.

She said that utilisation data would be compiled on monthly basis. After two years, hepatitis-B vaccine birth dose would formally be included in EPI Program, she concluded.