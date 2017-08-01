LAHORE - A teenage boy was killed and five others were injured in a shooting incident in the North Cantonment area on Monday.

The injured were shifted to a hospital with multiple bullet wounds. The attackers managed to flee before police reached the crime scene. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as 17-year-old Arslan Ahmed, son of Ghulam Hussain.

Police sources said the clash erupted over wrong parking. A group of men exchanged words with some people occupying a car because they had parked the vehicle in a street near Joray Pull. The car occupants took out guns and opened fire on them.

As a result, a boy received multiple bullet injuries and died at the scene, while five others were injured and shifted to a hospital. Heavy police contingents reached the scene to control the situation after the shooting. The police were investigating the incident.