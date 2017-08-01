LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO) to recover two sons of a Finland born Canadian woman from the custody of their father, a deputy inspector general (DIG) with the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP).

Justice Mujahid Mustaqeem Ahmed of the LHC passed the order after police failed to produce the boys in the court despite repeated notices in this regard.

Mirjam Aberras Lahdeaho filed a petition through Advocate Hina Jillani, submitting that her husband Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, currently working as DIG with the Punjab Highway Patrol, had illegally detained their sons Qasim Dogar (17) and Jaffer Dogar (13) and was not allowing her to see them.

On Monday, the lawyer of DIG Ghulam Mahmood told the court that the petition against him for recovery of his sons was not maintainable, as a local court had already declared him guardian of his children. However, the judge observed that the case would be adjudicated by this court after the boys are produced in the court and both sides are heard.

Hina Jillani, counsel for the petitioner woman, contended that Ghulam Mahmood’s daughter Zara put up resistance and told her father that she would involve the Canadian Embassy in this case if he would not let her go back to Canada. On this, she said, he gave her passport and let her go back to Canada. But, she said, his sons were quite young and could not put up resistance to their father.

She said the boys were not going to any school. Their father was keeping them in custody of security guards so that they cannot go back to Canada. She said that Ghulam Mahmood misled the guardian court and got himself declared guardian of the children. She said, in his application for guardianship, Ghulam Mahmood alleged that his wife Mirjam was a Christian by faith and expressed the fear that she would spoil his children if they were not given into his custody. She said Mirjam was a Muslim by faith and she was very pained to know about the allegations levelled by her husband. She said that Mirjam spent 31 years with Ghulam Mahmood and she was still his wife.

Earlier, Justice Ahmad Raza Gillani had passed the orders for recovery of the boys. The court would resume hearing on Tuesday (today).

COURT ORDERS MINOR’S RECOVERY

The LHC on Monday ordered recovery of a three-year-old child from the custody of his father and told the officials concerned to produce him in the court on Tuesday (today).

Justice Ch Abdul Aziz passed the order seeking registration of a case against minor’s father Tariq Mehmood. Justice Aziz also sought explanation from the guardian judge as to how the child was taken abroad when the custody matter was pending in a court of law. The court also summoned the SSP at the next date of hearing.

Samra, child’s mother, filed the petition through her counsel Advocate Rabiyya Bajwa, seeking recovery of the child. She argued that being mother of the child she was his natural guardian, but his father shifted him abroad. She requested the court to order the police to recover her minor son and produce him in the court.

Kidney transplant scam: Court dismisses accused’s bail plea

A local court on Monday dismissed the bail application of an accused involved in kidney transplant scam.

Judicial Magistrate Farooq-e-Azam heard the bail application of the accused, Abdul Majeed. During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel submitted that the accused had been arrested in connection with the scandal despite the fact that he was neither implicated in the FIR nor arrested at spot. He pleaded the court to grant benefit of bail to the accused as he was innocent. However, the Federal Investigation Agency's counsel opposed the bail plea and submitted that solid evidence was available against the accused. He told the judge that the accused was working as an agent for the illegal kidney transplant gang. The bench, after hearing arguments of the parties, dismissed the bail plea observing that solid evidence was available against the accused. –APP

Few months ago, FIA had busted a gang of doctors including Dr Fawad and Dr Altamash involved in illegal kidney transplant. Later, Abdul Majeed and others were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.