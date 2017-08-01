Lahore - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants for Lahore High Court Bar Association (Multan bench) President Sher Zaman Qureshi for not appearing in the court in a case wherein he has been accused of misbehaving a judge.

A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order when Multan police said that Sher Zaman Qureshi refused to accept the court orders. It was the first day of the larger bench’s proceedings on the issue between the bar and the bench.

Justice Muhammad Anwaarul Haq, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza were other members of the bench. LHCBA President Zulfikar Chaudhry, Vice President Rashid Lodhi, Advocate General Shakil ur Rehman, law officers and lawyers from Multan appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the chief justice expressed his dismay over absence of Sher Zaman. The bench, after briefly hearing lawyers from Multan and Lahore, issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Sher Zaman and ordered the district police officer to produce him before the court on Tuesday (today). However, some senior lawyers from Multan and Lahore requested the court to allow Sher Zaman time till Wednesday. The bench accepted their request, issued bailable arrest warrants for him and told him to appear on Wednesday.

The CJ observed that law would take its course if Sher Zaman fails to appear on Wednesday. “As chief justice of the LHC, it is my responsibility to ensure sanctity of judges and the court and I will do so,” he remarked. The CJ also said, “When lawyers will not obey court orders, who else will respect the courts and law. If lawyers will continue doing so the judicial system will collapse and this is neither beneficial for judges nor lawyers. If you do not do so…let us find some other job and close the courts…We respect professional lawyers but no one is above the law. Please respect court for the sake of your children.”

He said that 150 to 200 urgent cases were being taken up daily by the Multan bench, which was responsible for sufferings of litigants there. The chief justice asked lawyers present in the courtroom to condemn the incident before the media present in the court. However, the lawyers said they condemned the incident, but did not condemn it before the media.

“This is first time in the history of the judiciary that effigies of sitting judges are being burnt and their nameplates are being smashed,” he said, observing that lawyers’ protest was still going on.

Qaisar Abbas Kazmi, the lawyer who had allegedly smashed nameplate of a judge, appeared before the court and submitted his written reply, pleading that he was not involved in the incident.

It was witnessed that security officials barred the lawyers from attending the court proceedings, but they said nobody could stop them from entering the court.

SP (Security) Abrar told the lawyers that they were doing so on the direction of the judicial authorities as there might not be enough space for lawyers to attend the proceedings. However, the lawyers rejected police’ stance. On this, police allowed lawyers entry into the courtroom and they attended the proceedings.

It may be mentioned here that no lawyer appeared before the bench on behalf of Pakistan Bar Council or Punjab Bar Council.

On July 24, LHCBA Multan President Sher Zaman and another lawyer misbehaved Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan during hearing of a case related to a mosque on the route of a government project in Vehari Chowk.

After the incident, the chief justice withdrew judges from the Multan Bench of the Lahore High Court exercising his constitutional powers. However, the Lahore High Court principal seat and Bahawalpur Bench were made available for dispensation of justice. On July 26, the LHC chief justice restored the Multan bench.