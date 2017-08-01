LAHORE - South Punjab Forest Company (SPFC) Chairman Awais Leghari has said the company is offering land in southern Punjab for commercial forestry.

Briefing the media about salient feature of the initiative at SPFC office on Monday, he said that 99,077 acres of land in the form of 187 forest lots of various sizes in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and DG Khan were being offered to investors for 15 years for commercial forestry and range management activities.

Awais Leghari, who is an MNA and chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, gave an overview of SPFC and its initiative to promote afforestation in southern Punjab under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

He informed the media how commercial forestry was on the rise across the world. According to him, “More than 870 million hectares (ha) of forestlands are being leased globally. The sector of commercial forestry is valued more than US $480 billion. With Pakistan witnessing one of the highest rates of deforestation, it is imperative to promote commercial forestry, so that the nationwide wood-based demand could be met sustainably and pressure on natural forests is reduced.” He said that interests of investors have been protected through the act of parliament, Punjab Forest Act and Public Private Partnership (PPP) Act 2014.

The government has set 15% reserve price of the total produce for afforestation and Rs2,000 for rangelands. The investor offering the highest bid to the government will secure the project, he said.

Tahir Rasheed, CEO of SPFC, said, “Deforestation and forest degradation account for 20 per cent of annual global greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs). With climate change being a serious threat to the planet, the forest cover must be increased. Through SPFC, thousands of acres of land will be reclaimed through afforestation and rangeland management activities. The project is investor friendly and we firmly believe it will contribute to the GDP of the country.” He said the government, in a bid to improve the forest cover in Punjab, has made it mandatory that 25 per cent of its share will comprise indigenous tree species, which will not be felled during the 15 year concession period.

Tahir Rasheed said that SPFC will create almost 15,000 jobs in southern Punjab, sequester approximately 5.6 million tons of CO2 and offer 25% to 45% return on investment (ROI).