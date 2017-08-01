LAHORE - Punjab inspector general of police Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday visited Lahore’s Defense-A police station to inspect the working of front desks.

A police spokesman said the IGP met the civilian staff deployed at the front desks and asked about the number and nature of public complaints being received at the front desks. The officer appreciated the working of the front desks and said that the project of digital policing would play a vital role in bridging gap between police and public.

Lahore capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains, DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf, and SP Cantonment police division Rana Tahir also accompanied the police chief during his first-ever visit to a police station since he took the charge of his new assignment. On this occasion, the IGP said that the use of modern technology was helping the police force in many ways.