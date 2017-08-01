Qadri to return next week

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri is due in the city on Aug 8. The PAT core committee said Monday Dr Qdadri has postponed all foreign engagements and will reach the country next week. Secretary-general Nawaz Gandapur said the PAT workers and leaders will accord him a warm welcome upon arrival. Dr Qadri will chalk out plan to pressure release of the Baqar Najafi Commission Report to get justice for Model Town victims, he added. Gandapur continued it is an irony that three years have passed but the report has not been made public. “If the Sharif brothers think, they are not involved in the incident, what was the justification for delay in the release of the report?” he questioned and added PAT holds them (Sharifs) responsible for the Model Town killings. He maintained that families of the victims were refused registration of the FIR while the Baqar Najafi Report was not made public. He also alleged that the accused police officials were gifted with lucrative positions while the victim families were offered huge money to take their stance back. The Pakistan Awami Tehreek would go to the last extent to get Qisas, he added. –Staff Reporter

PAT moves ECP against ex-PM

Lahore: Pakistan Awami Tehreek has moved a petition before the Election Commission of Pakistan requesting it to bar Nawaz Sharif from chairing meetings of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). PAT lawyer Ishtiaq Chahduary moved the petition submitting that Nawaz Sharif, after disqualification by the SC, had no legal or moral justification to lead the party and chair its meetings. Maintaining that it was a clear violation of the ECP rules, he requested the commission to bar Nawaz Sharif from taking part in the meetings of the party or chairing these meetings. –Staff Reporter

Cash award for cops

LAHORE: DIG Operations Dr Hiader Ashraf on Monday gave cash and commendatory certificates to policemen who arrested two dacoits during snap checking. The police team also recovered three motorcycles, six mobile phones and two pistols from the accused. The officials who received cash and commendatory certificates are Sanda SHO Taimoor Malik, ASI Amjad Ali, ASI Muhammad Adnan, and constables Sajid Ali, Imtiaz and Nasrullah. –APP

Rs9,000 allowance for nurses

LAHORE: All nurses working at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) will get Rs 9,000 professional allowance, Post-Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab said on Monday. Earlier the allowance amount was Rs 4,000, which continued from January 2017 to June 2017. From July 1, 2017, it was enhanced to Rs9,000 per month. Nurses including Iram, Uzma, Majida, Gulshan, Khalida and Nudrat have thanked the Punjab government for increasing the professional allowance. –APP

62 cases referred to drug courts

LAHORE: The Provincial Quality Control Board will send 62 cases of unregistered and substandard drugs to the drug courts. A decision was taken at a meeting held at office of Primary & Secondary Health Department on Monday. The P&SH’s Drug Wing additional secretary chaired the meeting attended by all the officers concerned. During the meeting, 96 drugs cases of different pharmaceutical companies were presented. Warning was issued in 11 cases, 10 cases were pended, seven discharged while inspection of pharmaceutical companies ordered in two cases. As many as 62 cases, which will be referred to drug courts, are related to different districts including Vehari, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Muzaffargarh, Multan, Lahore, Kasur, Jhelum, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakhar, Bahawalpur and Attock. –Handout

LCWU prepares for I-Day

LAHORE: The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has finalised its plan to observe week-long celebrations in connection of Independence Day. LCWU Vice Chancellor Dr UzmaQureshi, in a meeting on Monday, approved the events in this regard and directed to observe these functions with traditional fervour and vigour. –Staff Reporter