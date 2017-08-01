LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) organised the 125th birthday of the Madar-i-Millat, Fatima Jinnah, at the Pakistan Movement Workers Trust on Monday.

A good number people from all walks of life, especially students from different institutes, participated in the event. The participants of the ceremony also cut a cake to mark the occasion.

Speakers at the seminar unanimously resolved that she was the first Pakistani politician who struggled against the dictatorship in Pakistan. “Her contribution to the Pakistan Movement is yet a role model for the women in Pakistan,” they added.

The speakers included NPT vice-chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed, Begum Bushra Rehman, Prof Dr Perveen Khan, Begum Safia Ishaq, Muhammad Shafi Josh, Begum Khalida Jamil, Begum Hamid Rana, Kh Mehmood Ahmed advocate and others.

In his written message, NPT Chairman and former president of Pakistan Muhammad Rafique Tarar called Ms Jinnah a true reflection of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“She worked hard along side his brother in assembling Muslims of the subcontinent, particularly the women, for the Pakistan Movement in the backdrop of Pakistan Resolution passed on 23rd March 1940.

“She motivated the Muslim women of the subcontinent with her dynamic personality for the Pakistan cause,” the NPT chairman said.

He announced the Trust would hold a number of programmes to highlight the services of Fatima Jinnah during 2017. He said a series of these programmes would continue until 31st of August.

Prof Rafique said the Madar-i-Millat devoted herself to serve his brother. He further pointed out that the political history of Pakistan could entirely be different had she been allowed to run an independent campaign against former military dictator Ayub Khan.

Begum Bushra Rehman proposed to incorporate the contributions of Fatima Jinnah in the syllabus.

NPT secretary Shahid Rashid also paid tributes to the Madar-i-Millat, Fatima Jinnah, for her struggle for democracy despite her old age.