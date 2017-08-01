LAHORE - The City received scattered rains on Monday, with experts predicting the wet spell to continue intermittently during the next couple of days. Patches of clouds, winds and scattered rains at noon helped maintaining the mercury to a comfortable level, providing much needed relief to the people from the prevailing muggy weather. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 32 degree Celsius and 27C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 76 per cent. The relief, however, was short lived as clearing of sky after the rains and high humidity made ther weather oppressive, causing people to sweat profusely.

According to experts, seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Monsoon currents are reaching eastern and upper parts of country and likely to continue in upper parts during next few days.

The local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains/thundershowers for Lahore during the next couple of days.

Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions). Rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in DI Khan, Bannu, Sargodha, Sahiwal divisions and Fata. Light rain/drizzle is also expected in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi.