LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Islamabad sit-ins and lockdown were part of a ‘deep conspiracy’ by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan against prosperity and wellbeing of people.

However, he said, people foiled this attempt, as they were fed up with the negative approach and anarchic politics of Khan. Khan is “an expert in telling lies”, the chief minister said in a statement here on Monday.

The chief minister said the politician levelling baseless allegations was defeated in every election. He said the politician setting world record of lies could not deceive the nation. He said that elements talking about a new Pakistan were defiling the old one. He said that politics was the name of public service rendered with honesty and sincerity. “The politicians devoid of public service are trying to promote their politics through allegations and deceitfulness. The faces of these so-called politicians who are trying to impede the development process in the country have been fully exposed,” he said. People are fully aware of the conspiracies hatched against national economy and development process, he said.

The chief minister said that Pakistan saw unprecedented development during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif and this achievement of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had unnerved some people. The elements obstructing development in the country are not loyal to the nation and their conspiracies against the national development will never succeed, he said. The poor people of Pakistan will never forget the leadership of the PTI, which obstructed the development process, he added.

The chief minister said that selfless service of the people was the mission of the PML-N and added that public service projects had helped raise the quality of life. In the last four years, he said, public welfare projects were completed transparently and quickly despite hurdles. He said, “Our life and death is with people. The PML-N will succeed in the next elections because of its immaculate performance. The politicians having a negative approach lack the spirit of public service. The sit-in party repeatedly tried to ruin the future of the poor people. The head of the sit-in party will be remembered as mastermind of deceit, allegations and negative politics,” he said.

Shehbaz said that these elements put the national interest at stake just for the sake of power and badly damaged the national economy. He said that elements that got loans worth billions of rupees waived on political grounds snatched poor people’s rights. He said that time was ripe for accountability of people who plundered the hard-earned money of people. “Those claiming to be pious got loans worth billions of rupees written off and they are now standing beside Khan. It is a sheer joke with the nation to talk about accountability when standing along land grabbers and those who have got their loans written off. These elements are part of the conspiracy against the nation,” he said.

Shehbaz said the tenure of Nawaz Sharif was an example of public service, honesty, transparency and trust. He said that development projects initiated in his tenure were examples of development. The mega projects being completed in the country are providing relief to people that’s why the opponents have been unnerved. Nawaz Sharif is a popular leader and he lives in the hearts of people. He said the journey of development would continue with more speed and political elements opposing development would be defeated in the general elections of 2018.