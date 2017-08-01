LAHORE: Speakers on Tuesday urged the general public to support needy and deserving people around them and try their best to use their charity carefully and with all responsibility.

“We must remember that our donations and contributions must not be used against our people and our country,” they said during a seminar on Safe Charity, organized by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) in collaboration with the Metropolitan City Lahore here at the chamber’s Amin Hall.

Addressing the seminar, Lahore Mayor Mubashir Javed said that the government would continue its efforts to facilitate the general public. “We will try this time too to closely check all the organisations which are collecting animals hides and others charity fund especially before, during and after the Eidul Azha festival,” he said.

In his speech, he appreciated the role of the business community in welfare related work, and said that he could expect more support in public welfare from the business persons. He said that the people should aware of different organisations working around them and collecting animals hides and donations.

“We should avoid such organisations and people who are proscribed by the government. Even if the banned organisations or people are working with different or new names, we should not provide support to them directly or indirectly though our charity fund,” he said. He asked the people to inform the government about the activities of such the organisations or people.

Prominent religious scholar Mufti Raghab Naeemi, who heads prestigious Jaamia Naeemia seminary, told the gathering that it was the responsibility of the people to not support the banned organisations and the anti-state people through their charity contributions. “We have to play our active role in protection of our society,” he said.

In his thought-provoking address, he shared references from the religious text and said that no one should provide support in bad activities. He asked the government to display list of the banned outfits and the organizations which can collect animals hide and charity funds before the Eidul Azha so that there should not be any hurdle in the smooth working.

Sharing his views, LCCI President Abdul Basit said that everyone must check those organisations which were collecting animals’ hides and charity funds. “As many as 55% companies are working in philanthropy work and contributing in social welfare activities,” he said. “We must play a role of a responsible citizen and must contribute maximum share in nation-building,” he said.

On the occasion, he suggested to give charity to people-friendly organisations so that the financial contribution should not be used against Pakistan. Besides print and electronic media, he said there was a need to start a campaign through social media as well to aware the masses to keep an eye on anti-state organisations. “We must remember that we have to support our people and our country but carefully,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Centre of Peace and Secular Studies (CPSS) Executive Director Saeeda Diep said that everyone keeps in mind that they must use their charity sensibly. “Our donations shouldn’t be used against our people and our country,” she said. “We must stand firmly in rejection of the voices that seek to divide our nation or limit religious freedoms or civil rights,” she said.

Besides LCCI office-bearers and members, leading business persons, representatives of different government and private institutions and others also participated in the seminar in which the participants were briefed on safe charity and to take the message forward to their businesses, community and markets.