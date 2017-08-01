LAHORE - A 35-year-old man, his wife and a minor daughter were electrocuted at their under-construction house on Raiwind Road early on Monday.

Abdul Waheed was throwing water on a newly-built boundary wall with a pipe when he received electric shocks and died at the scene. His two-year-old daughter Alisha, who was playing around, also received electric shocks. Waheed’s wife Rizwana was electrocuted when she tried to save her daughter.

Locals told the police that the family was electrocuted when a high voltage electricity wire close to the boundary of the house touched a water supply line.

Rescue workers said all three family members died at the scene. They got electricity supply to the locality suspended and then retrieved bodies from the house. The police later handed over the bodies to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. Further investigation was under way.

Driver found dead in rickshaw

A 24-year-old man was found dead inside an auto-rickshaw on Jail Road in Mozang police precincts on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Shakeel Ahmed. Some passersby spotted the auto-driver lying unconscious in the rickshaw. He was immediately shifted to the Services hospital where he was pronounced as brought dead. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. Investigators said apparently the deceased was drug addict. The police were investigating his death.