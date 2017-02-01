LAHORE - A Chinese investors delegation led by Wang Helin called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters relating to Safe City project and investment in the province.

Shehbaz Sharif said that work on safe city project is in progress at the fast track and besides Lahore, six other cities have also been included in the project because this project of paramount importance regarding provision of peaceful atmosphere to the citizens.

The chief minister said several Chinese companies were making investment in various projects in Punjab and increasing cooperation between Chinese firms and Punjab would lead to enhancement of economic ties between both the countries.

“China is making an investment of 52 billion dollars under CPEC which is not only a game-changer for Pakistan, but also for the whole region. CPEC will open door for foreign investment in Pakistan. Transparency, speed and top standard are the main ingredients of Punjab’s policy and all-out facilities are being provided to investors,” the CM held.

Head of Chinese delegation Wang Helin said that we want to work with Punjab government as CM Punjab’s speed and vision are praiseworthy. The Chief Operating Officer of Safe City Project and other concerning officers were also present on the occasion.

Also, Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to immediately settle all matters relating to the vegetable markets so that people could avail the best facilities. Shehbaz Sharif said after the Punjab government took a number of steps for providing facilities in vegetable markets, responsibility lies with concerned departments to run the affairs of vegetable markets in a best manner.

He directed that matters pertaining to vegetable markets should be speedily settled and provision of best facilities be assured there. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure cleanliness the markets. He reviewed the matters of Kacha Vegetable Market and directed early completion of construction work of cold storage and said that Lesco should work speedily for installing a grid station in the market.

In another meeting via video link, Shehbaz Sharif said that to achieve targets of development, the capacity of government departments needs to be enhanced; therefore, fast-track measures should be taken in this regard.

. Secretaries of various departments presented their briefings on the subject. Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development and other concerned officers attended the meeting through video link from Civil Secretariat. He admired the departments which have increased their working capacity, but he expressed his displeasure over heads of various departments who have not completed their work to enhance their capacity.

He directed the Planning and Development chairman to present a report in two weeks on the causes of failures of departments unable to achieve goals of their capacity building and also evaluate their human resource.