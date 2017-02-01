LAHORE - A Lahore High Court full bench yesterday summoned Pakistan and Punjab Bar Councils’ vice chairmen on complaint against three lawyers for manhandling a judicial officer.

The bench headed by Justice Kazim Raza Shamsi passed the order and observed that they would decide the matter after hearing both sides. During the proceedings, Barrister Ehtesham Ameeruddin, Mehar Ahsan and Inam appeared before the bench along with a number of other lawyers. The bench, however, took notice of unwanted presence of the lawyers in the court and snubbing them for disturbing the proceedings. Barrister Ameeruddin said CCTV footage in which he and other lawyers were shown fighting with judge and was aired by the media was edited. Islampura police booked the three lawyers under terrorism and other criminal charges on the complaint of additional district & sessions judge Irfan Anjum. The lawyers, according to police, got infuriated with the judge during arguments on a case, also chased him to his retiring room and manhandled him.

They also ransacked the furniture of the court, said the police.

The court adjourned hearing until Feb 9.