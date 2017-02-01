ISLAMABAD : President of Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President AKIA, Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain, today, lauded the initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif to put all water-related organisations under the umbrella of a new department.

The planned water resources department will help resolve different issues while providing better services to civic, industrial and agricultural consumers, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Agriculture Department, Fisheries Department and WASA will become part of the Irrigation Department which will be renamed as water resources department.

The plan will be implemented in few years as Asia development Bank and Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction have approved technical assistance for transformation of the Punjab Irrigation Department to the water resources department, he added.