LAHORE - Police yesterday found the body of a woman from a drain in Shahdara. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Some passersby potted the body in the drain in the morning and contacted the police and rescue workers. The rescuers pulled out the body. Police said apparently, the deceased was a beggar. The police were investigating the death.

TWO INJURED IN ROOF COLLAPSE

Two members of a family were wounded critically when the roof of their small house collapsed on them near Pindi stop on the Peco road.

Rescue workers shifted the injured to a hospital with multiple wounds. The victims were identified as 30-year-old Azam and 40-year-old Walayat Bibi. According to rescuers, the house was in dilapidated condition.