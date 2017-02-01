A woman, today, committed suicide after sousing her husband and son with acid in Multan over domestic dispute.



According to details released by sources, there were clashes between Ismat bibi and her husband Ameen, which had gradually become intense and usual due to which she felt depressed and reacted by throwing acid on her better half and 12-year-old son Abdullah.

The woman committed suicide after drinking the same acid. The injured were immediately shifted to Nishtar Hospital for medical assistance where doctors examined and observed that both patients are out of danger.

The local Police has launched an investigation into the matter.