LAHORE - A 21-year-old motorcyclist was crushed to death under a truck near Suggian Bridge in Shahdara, rescue workers said yesterday.

Police identified the deceased as Muzammal, a resident of Shahdara Town. The youth riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when a car hit the two-wheeler from the rear side. As the man fell on the road a speedy truck ran over him.

The driver along with the car fled the crime scene while the police impounded the truck. The body was handed over to the family as the police fulfilled legal formalities.

The police also registered a criminal case against unidentified car driver on the complaint of Zulfikar, father of the deceased. Further investigation was underway.