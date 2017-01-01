LAHORE - The Crime Investigation Agency arrested nine accused of a gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments, cell phones and other valuables, CCPO Amin Wains said yesterday.

Disclosing the details at a press held at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, the city police chief said the gang was busted by the CIA team which recovered Rs5 million, 20 tolas gold, cell phones and laptops from the accused.

He said the gang hailing from different districts of the province had committed 34 offences in Lahore’s Cantonment and Defense Housing Authority (DHA) areas. He said the gang members also confessed to carrying out 70 robberies in Sheikhupura, Faisalabad and Gujaranwala.

The suspects were identified as Sajid Ali, Ali Asghar, Abid Husain, Qamar Zaman, Muhammad Zahid, Qaiser Ali, Umair Arshad, Sajid alias Pida and Shoaib alias Painda.

CIA SP Tariq Mastoi told reporters the suspects were operating in Cantonment and DHA and after breaking the locks and climbing the walls entered into the houses and took away cash, jewelry and valuables.

The SP said police team first chased the robbers after arresting their two accomplices and arrested them when they were selling the looted items.

He added the recovery include 20 tola gold ornaments, 50 mobile phones, eight laptops, one motorcycle, two pistols with 15 bullets and cash Rs5 million.

DRUG PEDDLER ARRESTED

Ghari Shahu Sector Incharge with the help of a traffic warden yesterday arrested a drug peddler and recovered several bottles of liquor from his possession.

Sector Incharge Ghari Shahu Iqbal Hameed and traffic warden Mahboob Ahmad were on duty near Shimla Hill where they cautioned to stop a suspect riding in a rickshaw. But he fled away on which the officials chased the accused namely Raees Ahmad and arrested him.

The officials recovered 44 half and four full bottles of liquor from him.

During interrogation, the drug-peddler told the police that he was supplying liquor in different points.