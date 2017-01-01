LAHORE - Congratulating the nation on the arrival of New Year, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan is sure to get huge progress, prosperity and economic achievements in 2017.

In a message yesterday, the chief minister held year 2016 proved to be the year of achievements and successes for Pakistan and Pakistani nation. “Pakistan displayed outstanding performance in different sectors during the last year while success in the war against terrorism and economic stability was also appreciated at international level,” he said. Similarly, result-oriented steps of zero tolerance policy against corruption have yielded positive results and corruption has reduced substantially in the country, he added. Shehbaz Sharif said splendid example of saving resources of billions of rupees of the nation was set by forwarding the projects with transparency, speed and standard. “Pakistan is strengthening socio-economically with the implementation of splendid economic package given by our sincere and trustworthy friend China and CPEC is proving to be a game changer for Pakistan in the real sense.”

According to the CM, 2017 will be the year of completion of CPEC projects. “Pakistan of today is stronger, peaceful and developed as compared to previous year. 2017 is year of progress, prosperity of Pakistan, strengthening of economy and completion of development projects.”

He hoped darkness will be removed from the country with the completion of energy projects. “The New Year will start with the hope of bright future, strong economy and development,” Shehbaz said, adding their determination is higher than challenges and 2017 will bring light and illumination for Pakistani nation. “We will have to review our achievements and failures while welcoming the new-year and seeing off 2016. We have to move forward with the determination of reformation in future while learning a lesson from past negligence,” he stressed. The CM further said we have to reiterate our determination to utilise all out capabilities for the prosperity of Pakistan and made the country a haven of peace by promoting mutual accommodation, tolerance, sacrifice and interreligious harmony.

SECURITY

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday ordered foolproof security arrangements on the eve of New Year, directing the police to take all-out steps for maintaining public peace.

“Foolproof security arrangements should be further tightened throughout the province for safeguarding the life and property of the masses,” the CM ordered. He allowed indiscriminate action against those involved in aerial firing.Issuing directions to Provincial Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Shehbaz Sharif urged the policemen to perform their duty efficiently for maintaining the environment of public peace. He said the senior police officers should remain present in the field while special steps taken for smooth flow of traffic so that citizens could not face any difficulty.

CONDOLENCE

The chief minister has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of first Pakistani test wicketkeeper-batsman, Imtiaz Ahmed.

In a condolence message, the CM paid homage to the services of Imtiaz Ahmed regarding promotion of cricket game and said the cricketer presented best game in bating along with wicket keeping and he was the first Pakistani batsman scoring double century.

He added the deceased also played an invaluable role for the promotion of cricket.

Shehbaz expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.