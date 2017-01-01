LAHORE: The process for the Lahore Gymkhana Club elections started yesterday with the issuance of 60 forms to candidates who plan to take part in the exercise, being held after a gap of three years.

The candidates for the 2017-19 session will file their nomination papers on Tuesday from 11am to 5pm. No panels have been announced so far. However, businessmen and bureaucrats are holding consultations for the purpose.

The situation in this regard will become clear after a few days. The elections are scheduled to be held on January 25.