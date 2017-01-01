LAHORE - President of American Federation of State Medical Board and Chairman International Association of Medical Regulatory Authority (IAMRA) Dr Humayun Javed Chaudhry visited College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) yesterday.

Senior Vice President of CPSP, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, FMH Dean Prof Rakhshanda Rehman, Director Prof Muhammad Tayyab and PMDC member Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali welcomed the guest. Dr Humayun appreciated the higher medical training system of Pakistan during his interaction with the participants of ongoing Family Medicine Examination and the workshops at the centre.

He invited President CPSP Prof Zafar Ullah Chaudhry to take part in the forthcoming meeting of IAMRA to be held in Dubai. He also exchanged views with senior faculty members of CPSP from other cities including headquarters in Karachi through video link.