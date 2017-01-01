LAHORE - A judicial magistrate at Cantonment courts yesterday extended the physical remand of four suspects involved in murder of stage actress Kismet Baig for two days.

The Harbanspura Police produced the suspects before the magistrate submitting that they recovered two pistols, one motorbike and a car from the possession of the suspects.

According to the police, the suspects’ custody was required for investigation of their cellular phones. The investigation officer pleaded the court to extend physical remand of the suspects.

The magistrate allowed the request and extended the remand of the suspects namely Habib, Rizwan, Abid and Azam.

Kismet Baig was murdered when she was coming to her home near Canal Bank, Harbanspura.