LAHORE - Lahorites welcomed the New Year at mid night with aerial firing, releasing sky latrines and holding ceremonies in different parts of the city.

As the New Year has arrived, enthusiasts, especially youth, have taken to the streets to celebrate New Year eve. Various functions were arranged to mark the moment. The Bahria Town arranged New Year celebrations simultaneously at Bahria Town Icon, Karachi, Eiffel Tower at Bahria Town Lahore and Trafalgar Square at Bahria Enclave Islamabad, featuring beautiful fireworks, music and games to celebrate the arrival of 2017.

The Eiffel Lahore included a special music concert featuring Humaira Arshad and other famous singers.

In Pakistan where dangerous religious frenzy continues to dominate the society, the phenomenon of New Year's celebrations has become limited to the Christian community and the privileged strata of the society, said Farhan while representing Civil Society.

Gone are the days when the people belonging to the middle and lower middle classes used to converge to the roads on the eve of New Year to welcome a new beginning, but now the overall law and order situation has also snatched that tradition from the ordinary residents of twin cities.

CCPO Muhammad Amin Wains said foolproof security arrangements have been made to maintain the law and order situation on the occasion of New Year night. As many as 5,000 police officers and officials are performing duty on the eve of New Year.

The CCPO directed the police officers that legal action be taken against the persons involved in firing in the air and doing wheelie. He also directed the CTO to make special arrangements for smooth flow of traffic.