LAHORE - Poor passenger load and technical faults disrupted the schedule of 20 flights at the Lahore airport. As a result, 10 flights were cancelled and another 10 were delayed.

The cancelled flights were Lahore-Quetta-Lahore Pk-322 and 323, Lahore-Karachi-Lahore Pk-316 and 317, and Pk-312 from Karachi to Lahore.

The Shaheen Airline flight 891 coming from China was cancelled. Air Blue flights 404 and 405 Lahore-Karachi-Lahore and flights 412 and 413 Lahore-Sharjah-Lahore were also cancelled. Saudi Airlines’ flight SV-734, which was coming from Jeddah, landed here 35 minutes behind the schedule.

The Emirates flight Ek-623, which was going to Dubai from Lahore, was delayed by 30 minutes, Etihad Airways flight 241 and 242 to and from Abu Dhabi were late 40 and 25 minutes, respectively.

Flights of Qatar Airways, Oman Air and Air Blue were also delayed by 20 minutes to an hour.