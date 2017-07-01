LAHORE - The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Saturday announced a meeting next week to formally launch movement to mount pressure on PM Nawaz Sharif to step down over Panama’s issue.

The National Action Committee, constituted by both bars, would hold its maiden meeting for their future line of action, said the bar leaders.

Addressing joint-press conference on Friday, the lawyers leaders repeated call for the PM resignation saying that he had lost his moral justification to hold office. The bar leaders said despite many announcements, the PM was still holding the office.

The confessional statement of Ishaq Dar, the finance minister, was enough to hold the Sharif family guilty of money laundering, they said, adding that the ministers were trying to scandalise the judiciary and had started propaganda against the members of the Joint Investigation Team. “The SCBA will ban entry of Rana Sanaullah and other ministers if they do not stop their propaganda campaign,” said SCBA Secretary Aftab Bajwa. “Lawyers will not let down the judiciary,” he added.

The bar leaders also condemned the government over its failure to protect the lives of innocent people of Ahmadpur East. LHCBA President Chaudhary Zulfqiar Ali also condemned the alleged torture on MNA Jamshed Dasti in jail saying that ‘Bar will help Dasti in getting justice’. A number of lawyers were present there on the occasion.