LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared 2017-18 as literacy year and directed the authorities to evaluate teachers' performance and conduct third-party audit of the PITB data on schools.

Chairing a high level meeting the other day, Sharif said that although the achievements highlighted in the Project Management Implementation Unit data were encouraging, but they must be analysed objectively. For this, he said, independent third-party validation should be done.

The meeting was attended by education and finance ministers and representatives of DFID, UNICEF, NGOs, HEC, PMIU and PITB.

The chief minister approved two participation rate surveys to be conducted within 30 days in November 2017 and June 2018, using a methodology that is acceptable to all critics.

Recently, two parties conducted separate surveys on the same subject, but the results of these surveys were different. This difference in results made the surveys controversial.

Talking about the need for validation, Taimoor Khan, partner of McKinsey, said the School Education Department required two rapid surveys using the same methodology. He requested the chief minister to endorse and provide funding for these activities.

The chief minister approved the funding and directed the officials to execute the plan without any delay to track progress of the participation rate across Punjab. He told the officials to put in place a mechanism to track impact of School Education Department’s enrollment interventions in bringing in out-of-school children in the final 12 months.

Taimoor Khan also highlighted the initiatives the School Education Department had taken so far to increase enrolment of students. They include hiring teachers and school leaders as direct input into school quality, a door-to-door campaign and provision of in-school meals and free bags to students. Other suggestions in this regard were free transportation, formation of an implementation team and establishment of community schools.

The secretary for schools said the School Education Department was piloting an in-school meal programme in 11 districts with the support of the World Food Programme.

The chief minister said he wanted a free transport pilot at the local level. He inquired about the tablets provided to schools and how they were impacting the current school model.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Dr Umar Saif said the board had developed a school information system and it had been rolled out across the province. It has tagged more than 9.7 million students so far, he said. He said that schoolteachers were not responsible for reporting daily school attendance and enrollment of students.

The Formal School Education Department secretary said the department would be able to collect additional information from schools with the help of the board. He said that 9.7 million students had been tagged so far, while the total number of students was estimated to be 11 million.

An adviser to the chief minister said the School Education Department should consider establishing an implementation unit on the lines of the implementation unit at the Health Department.

The education secretary said he was committed to establishing an implementation unit at his department.

The chief minister endorsed School Education Department’s 12-month enrollment plan and approved the set-up and staffing for an implementation unit within the department to execute the 2018 plan.

However, Punjab Finance Minister Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha said the School Education Department might consider demand-side initiatives such as conditional cash transfers to attract poor students. She hinted at allocation of special funds for low performing districts in the budget that could be used to give conditional cash transfers.

The chief minister directed the authorities to recruit assistant education officers and head teachers before schools reopen after summer vacation to meet the 2018 targets.