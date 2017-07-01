10-year-old girl found dead at granny’s

LAHORE: A 10-year-old maid was found dead and her younger brother injured at their grandmother’s house in Shalimar, police said on Friday.

Amman and her eight-year-old brother Abdul Rahman were living with their grandmother in Omar Park. She was working as a maid in the same locality, locals said.

The boy was shifted to Shalamar Hospital with injuries on his wrist. However, his condition was stated to be out of danger. A police investigator told The Nation that inquest into the death of the girl had begun. The girl’s body bears torture marks, but investigators are waiting for the autopsy report, Civil Lines SP (Investigation) Husnain Haider said. He said it was too early to say the girl was raped before murder. “We are investigating. The medical board will also examine the boy to establish the facts. We will sort this case out soon,” the senior police investigator said. Forensic science experts and police investigators also visited the crime scene to collect evidence and record statements of relatives of the deceased.

Earlier, girl’s grandmother Surayya told police that she was away from her house when the incident took place. Apparently, she said, the assailants strangled the girl and assaulted the boy before fleeing. Police registered a case, but had not arrested anyone until Friday night. –Staff Reporter

Youth commits suicide

LAHORE: A 22-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a house in Gulberg, police and rescue workers said on Friday.

Police identified the man as Ashar. His family told the police that Ashar had been upset for the last couple of days. Investigators have yet to ascertain the cause of death. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Police said the body was hanging from a ceiling fan when they reached the scene. –Staff Reporter

Newborn stolen from hospital

LAHORE: Unidentified women took away an infant from Jinnah Hospital, police sources said on Friday.

Police later registered a case against unidentified persons and started an investigation.

Allah Ditta, a resident of Okara, told the police that his wife was sitting in the Outdoor Patients Department along with the newborn when two unknown women came there and started talking to her. Later, he said, the women took the infant away. –Staff Reporter

‘Rapist’ arrested

LAHORE: City police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a 10-year-old boy in Badami Bagh police area the other day. Earlier, police had registered a criminal case against the suspect on the complaint of father of the victim. Police investigators identified the accused as Abdul Rahman, resident of Badami Bagh. He was put behind the bars. Police are looking into the incident. –Staff Reporter

Deportees detained

Lahore: Immigration authorities at Allama Iqbal International Airport arrested 30 passengers deported by Greece on Friday. Arrested passengers were trying to enter European countries with fake travel documents. Immigration staff arrested them on their arrival and handed them over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell for further action. FIA officials said these youngsters reached Greece through illegal routes of Quetta, Iran, Turkey and Greece after paying heavy amounts to human smugglers. –Staff Reporter

Food Authority in action

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority has sealed two fake juice factories and seized 37,000 litres of unhygienic liquid and substandard drinks.

PFA Director Operations Rafia Haider said that two fake factories were working simultaneously. All drinks were being made of chemicals and expired flavours, it is learnt.

Eight thousand litres of substandard juice was seized from Factory-1, 11,000 from Factory-2 and raw material of 18,000 litres were captured.

Meanwhile, the raiding teams also fined Cosa Nostra, Chashni Sweet Shop and Spice Bazaar in Gulber-II Rs100,000, Rs50,000 and Rs100,000 respectively for unhygienic conditions. –Staff Reporter

K&K Juice Corner and Dahi Bhallay points in Township was also faced the music while Shalimar Restaurant and Aljannat Juice Corner in Danta Ganj Bakhsh, Rehman Tikka and Fish Corner in Johar Town and K&K Biryani and Fried Chicks were fined for poor hygienic conditions.