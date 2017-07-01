LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notice to Punjab Labour Secretary in a contempt petition for defying the court’s orders on framing policy for domestic workers.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order on petition moved by a citizen. Advocate Sheraz Zaka, the counsel for the petitioner, contended that around two years ago, the Punjab government gave undertaking before the court that it would frame policy for the domestic workers doing domestic work but still no law was made.

The CJ directed the counsel to come up with arguments about foreign countries about domestic workers. The petitioner had submitted that LHC ordered labour secretary to consider framing policy for the domestic workers on their wages and they should also be notified just like workers working in industrial establishments in 2015. He submitted that tender age girls and boys were employed in for domestic household work were being subjected to mal treatment, yet there was no policy. He said in South Africa and UK, the labour rates of domestic workers in household and workers in industrial establishments were the same as both were covered under labour laws whereas there was no mention of domestic workers in labour laws of Pakistan. He said that child labour menace had increased manifold over the past few years in domestic household work due to the non-existence of policy or regulation for the domestic workers. He said that the child labour in domestic household work was damaging the reputation of the country amongst the comity of nations with the recent incident of Tayyaba given a mal treatment by the wife of a session judge.

He said that recently Supreme Court of Pakistan took a suo moto action against the mal treatment meted out to tender age, Tayaba.

He prayed the court to initiate contempt proceedings against Secretary Labour for not framing policy.