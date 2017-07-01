LAHORE - A commission on law colleges informed the Lahore High Court on Friday that the five-year Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) was a poor degree programme and it was ruining future of the new generation.

The commission headed by Anwar Kamal submitted an 18-page report to a three-member full bench of the Lahore High Court. The commission said in its report that the five-year LLB programme seemed to be result of non-cooperation between educational institutions and public administrative departments.

The full bench was hearing a number of petitions against the five-year degree programme of LLB, age and grade restrictions for admissions to the programme.

In its report, the commission stated that there was not even a single subject related to legal education in the first two years of the five-year programme. The commission did inspection of 18 law colleges in different parts of Punjab and said that environment and standard of law colleges needed to be improved. The commission said the newly-introduced programme was ruining future of law students and it was not workable.

The petitioner-lawyer told the court that students over 26 with third division in their last degree were not eligible for admission to the legal education programme. The petitioner said the Punjab University had imposed these restrictions, but they were against the law and fundamental rights of the citizens.

Advocate Malik Awais Khalid, the legal adviser of the Punjab University, opposed the petition, saying the varsity had abandoned the law colleges, which were not meeting terms and conditions for admissions.

After hearing both sides, the full bench directed the public varsities to devise an affiliation policy for law colleges and sought a report. The bench also directed law colleges to improve their standard and environment for legal education. The hearing was later adjourned until July 3.

MERCY SOUGHT FOR INDIAN SPY

The Lahore High Court on Friday was moved against Indian spy Kulbushan Yadav’s appeal for mercy.

Petitioner Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi filed the petition and submitted that a terrorist could not be pardoned under UN conventions and international laws. The petitioner stated that Yadav had confessed his role in terrorism, so he was liable to be punished under the law. A local court had convicted him and his appeals and petitions had already been dismissed, the petitioner said. He prayed to the court to order the government to dismiss his mercy appeal.