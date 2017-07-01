LAHORE - The annual two-day Haj training camp will be held today (Saturday) at 8:00am at Darul Fallah Trust (Regd) Hall, Jamia Masjid Bilal near Ghulam Muhammad Building, Ghulshan-e-Hayat Park, Shahdara Morre, Lahore, says a press release.

Instructors Malik Qari Muhammad Karam Dad Awan and Muhammad Hussain Gohar will explain all the Haj phases in a simple manner. At the end, a CD containing Haj training lectures will also be distributed among the participants.