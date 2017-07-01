LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has said the JIT on Panama leaks is a “fixed match” and some elements are playing the role of a watchdog.

Speaking at event held in the memory of Model Town killings, he said strategy was being made for next elections in the JIT. He said the rulers have nothing to do with respect. He said he knew justice would not be done to Model Town police shooting victims but he would continue his struggle till last breath. He said his coming generations would continue his mission of seeking justice for Shuhada.

The ceremony was also addressed by PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira, PTI leaders Mian Mahmoodur Rahseed, Ijaz Chaudhry and Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. They demanded the Baqar Najafi report be made public and laid wreaths at the Shuhada monument along with Dr Qadri.

The PAT chairman said that the party will not allow the Model Town killers to become Raymond Davis, saying it has been fighting the case of Shuhada from the trail court to the apex court for three years.

He said the party has followed all legal obligations and moved the court. He said the party has been fighting to get justice for three years but to no avail. He made it clear that still there are second and third rounds of the Qisas Movement, saying they haven’t forgotten the faces of the killers and victims of Model Town. He said the killers are in the power corridors and law enforcers are their personal servants.

Dr Qadri said the FIR lodged by the police of the Model Town incident had been termed faulty but 41 PAT workers are still being tried in the ATC. He said the families of the victims of Model Town had been deprived of their right to have a transparent JIT and the Baqar Najafi Report was also not made public yet. He said the party is in the Lahore High Court for the last three years with a plea to making the report public.

He said the law is protecting the killers instead of providing justice to the victims. He said the PAT workers had rejected the official compensation of millions of rupees because they want Qisas not blood money.