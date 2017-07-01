LAHORE - Jamaatud Dawa has convened a meeting on Monday to discuss the situation after a ban on Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu & Kashmir, the sister organisation of Hafiz Saeed-led JuD.

Abdul Aziz Alvi, who is also head of Dawa’s Kashmir chapter, is chairman of the TAJK.

The Interior Ministry had banned the TAJK on June 8 and put its name on the list of 65 proscribed organisations.

Indian media on Friday flashed the news of ban on the TAJK as breaking news although Pakistan’s electronic media had highlighted the development two weeks ago.

The Tehreek was registered in Pakistan in 2014, but its name came in the limelight in February 2017, a month after house arrest of Hafiz Saeed.

Five JuD men, including Hafiz Saeed, were put under house arrest by the Punjab government on the directives of the Interior Ministry for a period of 90 days on January 31. An extension of 90 days was then made in the house arrest on April 30.

Official version could not be obtained from JuD on the development but a party leader seeking anonymity said that Dawa leadership would meet on July 3 at party’s Lahore head office, Jamia Qadsia, to discuss the latest situation and devise a strategy. Hafiz Abdur Rehman Makki, JuD second in command, will chair the meeting.