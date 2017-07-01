LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Friday issued notice to the Punjab government, Ogra, DG. National Highways and Motorway Police and a private company to submit reply in a petition seeking investigation of Ahmadpur Sharkya’s incident and make public the data of available burn units in hospitals.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order on a petition moved by a citizen. The CJ also sought report on steps taken to prevent such accidents.

The petitioner through his counsel submitted that the incident that took lives of 190 people and left many others severely injured was result of the failure of the local administration. The local administration committed negligence to control the situation. He said the timely action by highways and local police could have avert the eventually.

He stated the rise in death toll was due to lack of burn units at the government hospitals. He prayed the court to direct the government authorities to take safety steps and bring the responsible to task for loss of precious lives. The court adjourned further hearing until July 6.