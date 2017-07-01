LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) organised a protest against the US for declaring Hizbul Mujahideen chief and hero of Kashmir Freedom Movement Syed Salahuddin a terrorist.

The protesters gathered at the Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust with placards showing slogans in support of Salahuddin and Kashmiri freedom fighter late Burhan Vani. They condemned the US and India for their anti-freedom movement approach and demanded immediate withdrawal of the announcement. They lamented that US President Donald Trump was following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former director of Kashmir Centre Farooq Khan Azad, Tehrik Muhafiz-e-Kashmir representative Raja Muhammad Abrar, Saira Bano, Raja Sher Zaman Advocate and Syed Manzoor Hussain Gilani were prominent among the protesters.

Speaking on the occasion, NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed said that Syed Salahuddin was a true voice of the Kashmir Movement and he had dedicated all his life to the Kashmir cause. Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had termed Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan thus the nation would continue to support the Kashmiri freedom fighters, he added. He condemned India for carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan through its agents like Kulbhushan Yadav.