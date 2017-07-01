LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said as much as 7,000 kilometer roads with the cost of Rs 67billion have so far been completed in the province under the Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme.

“This project has proved ‘game-changer’ for the promotion of rural economy. This is the largest programme of construction and rehabilitation of rural roads in the history of country as the rural population has got better transport facilities,” the CM said while talking to a PML-N delegation Friday.

Shehbaz said that the Rural Road Programme has helped the farmers take their product to market.

He said speedy, qualitative and transparent completion of development projects is the policy of the Punjab government and this policy has been applied to ensure high-quality construction of rural roads as this programme is of utmost importance.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif pledged to develop South Punjab.

“The South Punjab budget has been enhanced considerably,” the CM said while talking to MNA Sardar Muhammad Jaffar Khan Leghari who called on him Friday.

The CM said: “My heart beats for the people of southern Punjab.” He said the PML-N government is pursuing the policy of balanced development as such development of rural areas, along with cities has also been especially ensured.

“The development and improvement in quality of life of the people living in southern Punjab is my mission. Development projects worth billions of rupees have been completed in southern Punjab and sufficient funds have been allocated for the progress and prosperity of southern Punjab districts in the financial year 2017-18,” he said.

He said the Punjab government is initiating the programme of clean drinking water from southern Punjab and this vital programme of public interest will be launched from 37 tehsils of southern Punjab.

This programme, the CM added, would be completed in South Punjab in the beginning of 2018 while 15 more mobile health units are being arranged to provide best health facilities in the southern parts of the province at their doorsteps. Similarly, the network of Daanish schools is also spread to the southern Punjab.

Safe City Project is being started in Multan and Bahawalpur and work on many important projects relating to infrastructure and other sectors is in progress round the clock, he said.

The PML-N government has promoted the programme of national development and public welfare despite obstacles because the public welfare is pivot of the policies of the government, he said adding that the development will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Senator Agha Shehbaz Durrani. In a condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.