LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Wednesday directed Punjab chief secretary to inform how much time the construction of Bab-i-Pakistan would take as 28 years have already elapsed.

A division bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh took up the matter. During the proceedings, the bench asked for the reasons why the national monument was not completed.

Punjab Assembly’s Opposition leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, the petitioner, also appeared before the court. His counsel told the court that Rs1.45 billion were spent over construction of Bab-i-Pakistan but the project was still incomplete despite a lapse of 28 years.

Mehmood’s counsel held that public money was being wasted on Orange Line Metro Train project while the already constructed monument was being destroyed by the Punjab government.

Previously, the court summoned Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to appear in person and to explain that why did he file the petition against the project.

The petitioner’s counsel, Sheraz Zaka advocate, argued that Bab-i-Pakistan Memorial construction’s master plan had been altered and the whole essence of the project had been lost in violation of Antiquities Act.

He submitted that the construction of Bab-i-Pakistan project was almost completed by sixty percent but now it was demolished after twenty six years which was wastage of taxpayer’s money. He also pointed out flaws in awarding contract of the project.

The former consultants, Amjad Mukhtar Associates, were deprived of further consultancy, the counsel told the court. He said it was against the principles of transparency.

On the other hand, the Finance department’s counsel told the bench that the government had withdrawn impugned expression of interest and the memorial would be completed soon. He said no new consultant would be hired while the already constructed monument would not be destroyed.

However, the bench sought reply from the Punjab chief secretary about the time of project’s construction.

The bench adjourned the hearing until Oct 3.