LAHORE - The judicial officers of the lower courts Wednesday ended their unannounced strike and resuming their judicial work after the lawyers who misbehaved with a civil judge tendered an unconditional apology.

The lawyers, led by Lahore Bar Association President Ch Tanvir Akhtar, visited District & sessions judge Abid Qureshi to get the dispute resolved. The bar leader condemned the incident. Rana Faisal and Atif Aqeel, who were guilty of manhandling the judge and his staff, also joined the reconciliation process and sought unconditional apology from the civil judge.

The judge reconciled the matter after which the judicial officers resumed their work.

However, a lawyer moved a writ petition before the Lahore High Court and sought action against the lawyers for misbehaving the civil judge. Shahid Rana advocate filed the petition and submitted that the act defamed the whole legal fraternity. Such non-professional lawyers, he said, have been ruining the legal profession.

He requested the court to order a strict action against the lawyers for their misconduct.

On Tuesday, a group of lawyers entered into the courtroom of Civil Judge Waseem Ahmad, thrashed his staff, abused him and tried to snatch some files. After the incident, both bench and bar went on strike. The fight of lawyers left the litigants helpless.