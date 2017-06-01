LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the PML-N government by launching and fast completing the development projects is filling the void which the past rulers created by neglecting the public welfare over the last 70 years.

He was talking to members of the parliament from Gujranwala division, on Wednesday.

“Continuing the journey of selfless public service, the PML-N government is fast completing a number of projects of energy generation despite obstacles and difficulties posed by the opponents of progress and prosperity,” the CM held.

During the meeting different development projects and public welfare oriented initiatives including ongoing schemes aiming at improvement in education, healthcare and social development as well as budgetary priorities for the upcoming fiscal year came under discussion.

The chief minister said that the defeated elements tried to hinder the public welfare and development programmes for their personal gains as sit-ins were a nefarious conspiracy against national development and public welfare. When sit-ins failed, then another conspiracy was hatched in shape of lockdown, he added.

He said that new energy projects would be completed in next two months and 5000 megawatt additional electricity will be included in national grid. He said additional 660 megawatt electricity will be gained from Sahiwal Coal Power Project by June 10. Thus, this project would provide a total of 1320 megawatt electricity as the second plant of the project has started producing electricity on trial basis. He said that the completion of Sahiwal Coal Power Project, in a record period of 22 months, has broken the world as well as Chinese records.

The chief minister said in a lust for money, the past governments plundered the national resources mercilessly in the name of projects. He said that past regimes were full of plunder, criminal negligence and corruption whereas the PML-N strictly pursued transparency and speed in the development projects.

Shehbaz Sharif said that government is working to provide relief to the people; and told that 318 Sastay Ramazan Bazaars have been established in the province, besides giving a historic Ramazan Package worth Rs 9 billion to the people of the province. Under this package, 20kg flour bag is subsidized at Rs250 while 10kg flour bag is subsidised at the rate of Rs125 in Ramazan Bazaars and in ordinary marketplaces. This historic step has provided tremendous relief to the people because 20 kg flour bag is available at Rs.500 and 10kg flour bag is provided at Rs250.

He said that decrease in fertilizer prices and provision of interest-free loans have benefitted the small farmers and helped in sufficient increase in the agricultural products. He said Punjab government will announce solid steps for the welfare of the farmers in the upcoming budget. In the next budget, more resources will be reserved for the construction of rural roads.

He said that Rs5 billion will be reserved for this unique educational fund in the next financial year which would enhance the total volume of this fund to Rs22 billion. Similarly, 23 lakh children have been enrolled in schools through voucher scheme of Punjab Education Foundation while lakhs of laptops, worth billions of rupees, have been distributed among the bright students purely on merit.

Talking about the steps with regard to improvement in healthcare facilities, the chief minister said that tremendous efforts have been made in this regard; and now, we are moving the right direction speedily. Besides, up-gradation of hospitals, emergencies are also being improved, while work is continued to outsource the cleanliness system and other facilities. Similarly, high quality medicines have been provided to the hospitals this year, and ordinary people are also using the same medicine which is taken by the elite of the society.

The chief minister announced to upgrade the THQ Hospital Phalia from 40 beds to 60 beds along with the construction of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road with an amount of more than Rs5.5 billion. He said that Gujranwala Flyover will tremendously facilitate the citizens as this project has resolved the long awaited problem of the citizen.

He further said that China takes the difficulties of Pakistan as its own. Chinese leadership has reposed its tremendous confidence over the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The destination becomes easy when will is pure and one is committed. He said that promises made with the people are fulfilled and the leadership would come up to the expectations of the people. The performance and transparency will win in 2018 elections, he added.

Later, MNA Sardar Awais Leghari called on Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting different matters of mutual interest including ongoing development schemes in southern Punjab and initiation of welfare projects for the people living in southern districts of the province, came under discussion.

The chief minister said that development and prosperity of the people of southern Punjab is very dear to him and told that he has been personally supervising the development programmes aimed at welfare of the people of that area.

The chief minister said clean drinking water programme is going to start with the supply of water to 27 tehsils of southern Punjab. This programme would be implemented speedily and it would be completed by 2018.

Shehbaz pays tribute to parents

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the purpose of International Day of Parents is to pay tributes to the greatness of parents, their love and good upbringing of the children. There is no doubt that success is achieved in this life and hereafter due to respect and service to the parents.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in his message issued on the eve of International Day of Parents said that parenthood is the name of pure emotions and cherished relationship which has no substitute. The best training of my parents is a precious legacy I own today, and I am here all because of this education and best training provided by my parents. My late father gave full attention to my studies and training; while my mother always guided me at every occasion.

He said that the relationship of parents is devoid of any selfishness and imitation. The religion of Islam has given special emphasis on rights and respect of our parents. Parents are like a strong cover for their children; while heaven is beneath the feet of the mother, father is termed as the door of the paradise. It is beauty of the relationship of parents that they help develop our personality with their hard work and sincerity. Parents also promote tolerance, love, selflessness and sincerity in the personality of their children, concluded the chief minister.

