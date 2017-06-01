LAHORE - Parks and Horticulture Authority gardener was killed in a road accident on Wednesday

Sohna Bhatti, 55, was crossing the road when a speedy van crushed him to death on Khayaban-e-Firdousi Road in Johar Town. Sohna, resident of Thokar Niaz Baig, along with his colleagues was busy renovating green belt when this unfortunate incident happened. Police reached the spot and arrested the van driver and lodged FIR on PHA’s complaint.

PHA announced giving a job to one of his family members as per the law. PHA will bear all funeral expenses and will grant insurance worth Rs 200,000, PHA spokesperson told The Nation. “These gardeners are our assets and we will never forget the services of those gardeners who laid their lives in the line of duty,” he said.

Earlier, this year a PHA employee was thrashed to death in the city over building a wall. In 2012, a PHA employee Tahir, 22, from Kasur was electrocuted when he was trimming the tree branches. His co-workers recorded their protest and demand fair compensation for deceased and also that employees should not be asked to perform life-threatening tasks.