LAHORE - The closing ceremony of home school education programme was held at Al Rahim Hall, Band Road on Wednesday.

The project has been implemented by Youth Commission for Human Rights-Center for research and Training (YCHR-CRT) in Muzaffargarh and Lahore districts with the support of USAID Small Grants and Ambassador’s Fund Program.

Highlighting the project details, YCHR Chief Executive Officer Shazia Khan said the YCHR initiated Home school education project in March 15, 2016, with the support of USAID Small Grants and Ambassador’s Fund Program.

This is a multi-grade learning approach and designed to address the needs of out of school children in the underdeveloped two districts of Punjab (Lahore & Muzaffargarh).

A baseline field survey conducted by the organisation in underdeveloped and marginalised areas of Muzaffargarh and Lahore highlighted alarming facts regarding the status of out of school children. Under the umbrella of Home school education project, the YCHR has established 20 home schools 15 in District Muzaffargarh and five in Lahore district, aimed to provide education opportunities to 600 out of school children of age 5-14 years (at least 50% girls) through non formal home schools and ensure continuity of their education. Twenty potential teachers through social mobilisation campaign were identified, one for each home school. YCHR has engaged Directorate of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), Ministry of Federal Education Professional Training to provide trainer as consultant having demonstrated relevant experience to conduct training of teachers.

After an extensive training, the home school teachers with their devotion and door to door mobilisation have enrolled 1128 students (437 boys & 691 girls).

For mainstreaming of home school students, 686 pupils (265 boys & 421 girls) have been enrolled in formal schools. Keeping in mind the importance of girl education, the home school teachers also enrolled about 200 adolescent girls in their home schools.

To make effective the functioning and monitoring of home schools, a 10-member School Management Committee (SMC) has been formed for each home school. Each SMC is playing very pivotal role in actualising the goals of home schools, through its positive action the SMC is working towards a well-functioning school system.

They are also monitoring academic progress of students. Education department in Muzaffargarh and the directorate of basic education and community schools in Lahore has supported monitoring process for effective functioning of home schools.

Member of Punjab Assembly Saadia Sohail Rana congratulated the organisation for the initiative, saying that Muzaffargarh was one of the least developed districts of Punjab and extending a helping hand to assist the national efforts to increase literacy is commendable. She assured that the government would make efforts to sustain such interventions.

