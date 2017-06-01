LAHORE - The city received light rain on Wednesday, causing significant decrease in daytime temperature. Morning showers, partly cloudy weather and continuously blowing winds provided much needed relief to the heat stricken people.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 33 degree Celsius and 23C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 44 per cent. According to the experts, shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during 24 hours.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather for Lahore during the next 24 hours.

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Bannu, DI Khan, Sargodha divisions, lower Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.