LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmed Wednesday announced that a model traffic plan, at par with international traffic standards, would be introduced in the Punjab University’s New Campus.

The SSP called on Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir at the university office, where it was decided in the meeting that a driving school and testing centre would be set up in the campus premises to facilitate students and teachers. According to a police spokesman, the CTO said that city traffic police department would build parking-clusters for students, teachers, and visitors. The shuttle-bus service would also help students travel from one department to another. The VC and the CTO discussed the plan in detail and later a piece of land was selected for the establishment of driving school and testing centre. On this occasion, Dr Zafar Moeen said, “We welcome this brilliant step. I hope that this modern traffic system will surely tackle irregular traffic plying on New Campus roads and teachers, students and visitors will surely be facilitated.” SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmed said that the city traffic police would provide staff for the driving school and testing centre besides delivering special training to the drivers of Punjab University.