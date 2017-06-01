LAHORE - Newly-appointed Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Qureshi has announced a comprehensive plan of re-structuring Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Lahore to uplift the institution as one of the best universities in the country.

Addressing the faculty and staff members in University Syndicate on Wednesday, the VC announced to set up separate building for Lahore Intermediate College for women in LCWU for better facilitation for the intermediate students and to get a refined nursery for graduate and post graduate disciplines in the institution. Dr Qureshi also expressed that the old block of LCWU is a great asset and heritage, and would also be renovated.