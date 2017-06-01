LAHORE - Punjab’s counter terrorism department Wednesday claimed to have arrested two terror suspects linked to a banned outfit, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, during a successful raid in Gujrat district.

The arrested suspects were identified by police as M Tariq and Inam-ul-Haq. A CTD spokesman said the raid was conducted by Gujranwala CTD team on a tip off. The alleged terrorists were planning to attack sensitive installations somewhere in Gujrat. The counter terror operatives also sized huge quantity of explosive and detonators from the scene. A case was filed against the suspected terrorists and further investigations were underway.