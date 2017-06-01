LAHORE - The top police officer in the province is due before the Lahore High Court today to explain innocence of a suspect in a narcotics case.

A division bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum and comprising Justice Shahid Mehmood Abbasi has directed the Punjab Inspector General of Police to appear in person along with comprehensive report. The bench passed the order after a Superintendent Police (Investigation), Sheikhupura, failed to satisfy the court.

Ferozwala police booked four men including Muhammad Fayyaz, Rizwan Mughal, Zeeshan Natt alias Shani Natt and Arif Jutt by lodging FIR 688/2016, under Section 9 (C) of Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 1997. According to police, around 40 kg Charas was recovered from the scene.

However, the police declared one accused Rizwan Mughal as innocent.

During the proceedings, the bench when asked a superintendent police to explain that how Rizwan Mughal was declared as innocent while his co-accused Shani Natt, who is also the petitioner, was charged with the offence of having 9 packets of Charas in his custody but he failed to convince the court.

The bench asked the law officer if he knew any reason or ground on the basis of what Mughal was declared as innocent. The law officer, however, replied that no reason was assigned for declaring him innocent by the investigation.

The petitioner told the bench that he was physically unfit as one of his legs was fractured. He said he was witness in FIR 332/2015 under Section 302 of PPC registered with Ferozwala police station. But now he was being implicated in this ‘fabricated’ case.

FIDA HUSSNAIN