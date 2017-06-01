LAHORE - Two people were killed and another two sustained wounds as a security guard shot fires at a woman over a monetary dispute in Shahdara, police said Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the guard traded barbs with a woman outside a plaza near Begum Kot and opened fire with automatic assault rifle, killing her and a passerby and wounding another two seriously. The deceased were named as 35-year-old Sobia and 45-year-old Falak Shair while plaza owner Safarish and Omar sustained wounds. Police reached the site and arrested the shooter. A case has been registered and investigation is on. According to the investigators the detainee had a monetary dispute with the woman. The shooting sparked fear among shopkeepers who ran for safety.