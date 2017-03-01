LAHORE - A 45-year-old woman died after consuming toilet cleaner at her house in the South Cantonment police precincts, rescue workers said Tuesday.

The family told the police that Riaz Bibi, a resident of Ittehad Town, committed suicide by drinking some chemical solutions used for cleaning the toilet. According to Waseem Abbas, his mother was rushed to a nearby hospital where she expired later. Police were yet to ascertain the motive behind the apparent suicide.

The police yesterday handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.

YOUTH DIES AS TRUCK HITs BIKE

A 22-year-old man died when a rashly-driven truck bumped into his motorcycle near Singhpura stop in Shalimar police area.

Police identified the victim as Ijaz Ahmed, said to be a salesman at a local pizza shop. Ijaz died on the spot while the truck driver fled instantly. The police were investigating the incident.

MURDER MYSTERY ‘SOLVED’

Police investigators yesterday arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a woman who was found beheaded in a garbage drum in Lorry Adda police area the other day.

SP (Investigations) Syed Karrar Hussain told reporters that the mobile phone data of the deceased helped police identify the key suspect, Shafqat. The man had an affair with the mother of a boy for the last three years, the officer explained.

“During initial interrogation, Shafqat confessed to police that he had slaughtered the lady over some money dispute. The suspect killed the lady at his apartment and later fled after throwing her body into a drum of garbage near the bus stand.”

Investigators earlier identified the deceased as Robina Kausar, a resident of Nishtar Colony. A murder case under section 302 of the PPC was registered with the Lorry Adda police station. Further investigation was underway.