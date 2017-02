LAHORE - The Punjab government has announced Shafqat Tanveer Mirza Award for Muhammad Shuaib Mirza, the editor of Nawa-i-Waqt’s monthly Phool magazine and the president of Children Magazine Society.

The award was given to Shuaib Mirza on his first Punjabi book on stories “Shararti galehri” (Naughty Squirrel). Mirza has in the past received several awards and prizes.