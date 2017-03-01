Today
Come to Witness
New works by Damon Kowarsky featuring collaborative prints by Damon Kowarsky and Mathew Greentree at Taseer Art Gallery at 5 pm at 8, Arif Jan, Road.

n IN COMING DAYS
n Lahore Music Meet
The Lahore Music Meet (LMM) is a 2-day event dedicated to celebrate and promote music in Pakistan from March 11, 2017 to March 12, 2017 at Akhamra, The Mall.

n Nawaan Aya Aein Sohnya!
Call for Audition for upcoming production on March 03, 2017 at 05:00 pm at OLO Junction, 43-A Block D, New Muslim Town.

n Main Nahi Manta!
An evening in remembrance of great revolutionary poet of Pakistan Habib Jalib on March 12, 2017 at 5 pm at Punjab Institute of Language, Arts and Culture.

n Butterfly Storytime at ITU
Sharing some stories and reviving the art of storytelling, Lincoln Corner Lahore, a project of Information Technology University ITU is holding its first Storytelling session, for children aged 5-10, as part of its Conversation Club series on March 10, 2017, Friday from 3: 30 pm to 5 pm at Lincoln Center, ITU, Arfa Software Technology Park, It’s a closed event and due to limited number of seats, entries will be filled on first come first served basis. The interested parents may register through the ITU website.

